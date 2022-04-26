Six in 10 people ‘have made changes to cover surging cost of essentials’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Business & Environment Business

Six in 10 people ‘have made changes to cover surging cost of essentials’

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 12.03am
Six in 10 people have made changes to their lifestyle or finances to cover the cost of essentials in the past month, according to Which? (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Six in 10 people have made changes to their lifestyle or finances to cover the cost of essentials in the past month, according to Which? (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Six in 10 (59%) people have made changes to their lifestyle or finances to cover the cost of essentials in the past month, according to Which?

Changes included cutting back on essentials, borrowing from family and friends, taking out loans or credit cards, dipping into savings or overdrafts, or selling items.

The proportion of people making financial or lifestyle changes has increased from 54% in March and 35% in April 2021, as living costs surge.

Which? consumer rights expert Adam French said: “Our research shows how a relentless cost-of- living crisis is putting huge pressure on household finances – with six in 10 people saying they’ve had to adjust their finances to help make ends meet in the last month.”

Which? said pressures on household finances have continued to worsen as millions of people have faced significant price hikes to their energy, broadband, mobile, water and council tax bills in April.

The most common adjustment people have been making recently is cutting back on essentials such as groceries, school supplies and medicines.

Nearly three in 10 (28%) said they have had to dip into their savings to cover everyday costs and 7% have sold possessions.

One in 10 (10%) has borrowed from friends and family and 8% have taken out a new credit card or borrowed more on an existing one.

Of those in the Which? survey on lower incomes of up to £21,000, one in nine (11%) reported missing a payment in the past month.

Energy bills were the most commonly reported type of missed household bill.

More than half (55%) of those who reported missing a bill payment said they had missed more than one.

– Some 2,000 people were surveyed from April 8 to 10.

