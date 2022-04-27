Ted Baker mulls ‘number of’ takeover proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ted Baker mulls ‘number of’ takeover proposals

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 11.53am
Ted Baker has received a number of takeover proposals (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ted Baker has received a “number of” takeover proposals from potential bidders, the fashion firm has confirmed.

Shares in the firm nudged higher after it told shareholders on Wednesday that several non-binding approaches have been made by “potentially interested parties”.

The retail business, which has nearly 400 locations, launched a formal sale process earlier this month.

It came after private equity suitor Sycamore Partners launched a third takeover approach for the brand, while it had also received a separate “unsolicited” approach by an unnamed party.

The third approach by Sycamore, which has engaged with the sale process, valued Ted Baker at around £254 million.

The company is currently trading at around 150.4p per share, valuing the business at £278 million.

It represents a significant fall from the company’s peak, when it was valued at around £1.5 billion.

On Wednesday, it said it is now inviting a “focused selection” of parties tabling proposals to enter into a due diligence process.

“There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made,” the company added.

Ted Baker was among luxury retailers hammered by the pandemic, but it had also gone into Covid in a weak spot following years of decline.

Most notably, founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin stepped away from his position after accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Kelvin, who denies the allegations, is still a shareholder in the business.

