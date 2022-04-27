Nearly one in five ‘have no disposable income left after paying for essentials’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Nearly one in five ‘have no disposable income left after paying for essentials’

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 12.15pm
Nearly one in five people say they have no disposable income left to spend after their essential outgoings have been paid for, according to HSBC UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly one in five (18%) people say they have no disposable income left to spend after their essential outgoings have been paid for, a survey has found.

This is up from 13% who had no leftover discretionary income before the coronavirus pandemic, according to HSBC UK.

Women (21%) are more likely to say they have no money left over once essentials have been paid for than men (15%).

The findings also indicate that women are particularly likely to have continued spending cuts initially made earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic in order to manage the cost-of-living crisis that has now emerged.

Among women who have changed their spending habits, nearly half (49%) are still spending less money on eating out compared with pre-pandemic, as are 40% of men.

Some 37% of women are still buying lower-cost alternatives for goods such as groceries, as are 26% of men.

More than one in 10 (12%) women have dipped into savings to cover everyday costs, as have 9% of men.

Chantelle Perkins, senior financial wellbeing consultant at HSBC UK, said: “In the face of rising costs, it’s important for people to have full clarity on the current state of their finances and to know what resources are available to help them understand exactly how they are spending their money.

“Budget calculators and features such as our financial fitness score tool can provide valuable support in helping people manage their day-to-day finances and plan for the future.”

People with problem debts could consider contacting charities such as StepChange, the Money Advice Trust, Christians Against Poverty and Citizens Advice for help and support.

The UK Government-backed Money Helper service also provides general tips about finances and budgeting.

– More than 2,100 people were surveyed across Britain in April.

