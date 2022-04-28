Premier Inn owner Whitbread warns of cost spikes as it returns to profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Premier Inn owner Whitbread warns of cost spikes as it returns to profit

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 10.45am
Premier Inn hopes to make £140 million in cost savings by 2025 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Premier Inn hopes to make £140 million in cost savings by 2025 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has warned that its costs will increase faster than expected this year as the war in Ukraine meant raw materials spiked in price.

It upped its cost inflation forecasts to between 8% and 9%, an increase of one percentage point from just three months ago. That means that costs will go up by £15 million, the business said.

It means that Whitbread will try to save more cash over the next few years. It had already planned to save £100 million by 2024, but now hopes to save £140 million by 2025.

Over the year to March, Whitbread returned a £58.2 million pre-tax profit. A year earlier it had lost more than £1 billion because hotels and other sites were closed during lockdowns.

It is still behind pre-pandemic profits, which reached £280 million in the year that ended in March 2020.

The business said: “The strength of our revenue recovery means we are confident of a return to pre-pandemic UK profit levels and profit margins, despite the inflationary cost headwinds that we currently see in the market.”

Compared to last year, sales in its accommodation arm, which includes Premier Inn, grew by 198% in the UK. Its UK food and beverages sales, which includes pubs and restaurants run by the group, grew by 170.2%.

Accommodation sales were still nearly 12% behind pre-Covid levels over the full year, but in the second half of the year they were more than 12% ahead of where they had been before the pandemic.

It came despite the impact of Omicron in the final quarter of the year.

“Whitbread’s performance in the year was strong, with revenues and profits recovering exceptionally well from last year,” said chief executive, Alison Brittain.

“Our hotels traded well ahead of the market in the UK driven by our investing to win, commercial initiatives and the strong appeal of our customer offer.

“As restrictions eased after the first quarter, high levels of leisure demand and improving business demand helped drive UK accommodation sales ahead of pre-Covid levels throughout the summer and into autumn, with sales remaining resilient through the fourth quarter despite the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant.

“As we move into the next phase of our Covid recovery, this excellent performance, combined with confidence in the group’s outlook, means that the board is now proposing the reinstatement of dividend payments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier