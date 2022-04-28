Business confidence up in Scotland despite rising inflation and costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Business confidence up in Scotland despite rising inflation and costs

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.03am
The report found business confidence in Scotland has grown by 11 points to 28% (PA)
The report found business confidence in Scotland has grown by 11 points to 28% (PA)

Business confidence in Scotland has risen 11 points in April to 28%, despite increasing inflation and costs, according to a new report.

The Bank of Scotland report said companies cited higher confidence in their own prospects month-on-month, up 16 points at 34%.

Optimism over the economy was also up five points to 21%, giving a headline confidence reading of 28% in the bank’s monthly business barometer.

However, certainty in the retail and service sectors was weaker than at the start of the year, with firms worried about the wider economic outlook.

The overall picture comes as welcome news after projections showed confidence among business leaders plunging in previous months.

Scottish firms told the bank they will be looking at investing in their teams as a priority, as well as expanding into new markets and looking to enhance their offerings.

The bank survey questions 1,200 firms every month and provides early indicators about UK economic trends.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland commercial banking, said: “Rising levels of inflation coupled with growing cost pressures have hit businesses hard in recent months.

“The retail sector has been particularly impacted by these turbulent economic conditions, forcing many firms to start increasing prices.

“But despite these headwinds, Scottish firms have shown tremendous resilience as business optimism rebounds in April.

“We’ll continue to be by the side of Scottish businesses to help steer them through what we hope will be a busy summer season.”

Paul Gordon, managing director for SME and mid corporates at Lloyds Bank commercial banking, said: “The challenges that businesses are facing continue to grow with no clarity on when inflationary or supply chain pressures will ease alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“However, we can already draw positives from some of the changes at a regional and sector level in April, which demonstrates that businesses are not being universally impacted by the challenges faced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier