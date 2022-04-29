Emergency services software deal under scrutiny by competition watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Emergency services software deal under scrutiny by competition watchdog

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 8.05am Updated: April 29 2022, 10.09am
A major supplier of software to emergency services must provide undertakings that ambulance trusts, police forces and fire and rescue services will not be ripped off following a recent merger, the competition watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is worried the takeover of Capita’s SSS by rival NEC Software Solutions could lessen competition in the small field of supplying vital software to the sector.

It said NEC and SSS are two of a small number of suppliers that provide essential software solutions, including integrated communication and control services used by control room personnel in day-to-day duties.

The systems are used for receiving and making urgent phone calls to communicate with emergency response staff and for planning shifts for police forces.

The CMA said it found that the market is relatively concentrated, with NEC and SSS generally being two of only three suppliers with a large established customer base.

Officials warned the impact of the merger on these services “gives rise to competition concerns”.

David Stewart, executive director for mergers and markets at the CMA, said: “We all rely on our emergency services, and they rely in turn on essential services such as those provided by these two companies.

“The CMA’s role is to ensure this deal does not undermine competition in this market, so police, fire and ambulance services across the UK have a choice of supplier and can secure the most reliable and innovative services available.

“Ultimately the software NEC and SSS provide is paid for by the taxpayer and we can’t risk higher prices or a lower standard of service.

“It is now up to NEC to provide us with undertakings to address our concerns.”

NEC must write to the CMA by May 9 with an offer to provide reassurances otherwise the watchdog could launch a more in-depth investigation.

If no undertaking is offered that addresses the CMA’s concerns, then the deal will be referred to a more in-depth investigation.

NEC first announced the deal with Capita in October last year.

The company said it is “considering its position in light of the CMA’s decision.

“In the meantime, both NECSWS and the Secure Solutions and Services business will continue to trade independently to meet their respective customers’ needs.”

