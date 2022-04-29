Sickness absence rate increased last year, official figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sickness absence rate increased last year, official figures show

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 11.59am
The sickness absence rate rose to 2.2%, from a record low of 1.8% in 2020 (PA)
Sickness absence increased last year following the end of the furlough scheme, new Covid variants and the decline in homeworking, official figures show.

The sickness absence rate rose to 2.2%, from a record low of 1.8% in 2020 – the highest since 2010, when it was also 2.2%.

An estimated 149.3 million working days were lost because of sickness or injury last year, equivalent to 4.6 days per worker, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The most common reason for sickness absence included accidents, poisonings, diabetes and coronavirus.

UK sickness absence rate
The ONS reported a record low absence rate in 2020, with Covid measures such as furloughing, social distancing, shielding and increased homeworking helping to reduce other causes of absence.

Covid-19 accounted for nearly one in four of all sickness absence in 2021, up from 13.9% in 2020.

The groups with the highest rates included women, older workers, those with long-term health conditions, part-timers and people working in caring, leisure and other service occupations.

The relaxation of coronavirus restrictions during periods of 2021 and less requirement to work from home, may have contributed to an increase in sickness absence in 2021, said the ONS.

The report added that the sickness absence rate generally declined through the 2000s and has remained relatively flat throughout the 2010s, dropping to a record low in 2020.

In 2021, as in previous years, workers living in Wales had the highest sickness absence rate (2.8%), while those in London had the lowest (1.7%).

The report said this can be largely explained by the younger age profile of people and workers living in London and the types of jobs they have.

Tina McKenzie from the Federation of Small Businesses said: “The average cost of sickness absence, including finding cover, stands at more than £3,000 a year for small employers, equating to £5 billion across the small business community as a whole.”

She said that, with operating costs “surging”, small firms “need more financial assistance to go on doing right by their staff when they’re unwell.”

She added: “On the day that the Government has announced yet more help for big energy intensive companies, we’re asking policymakers to take forward our joint proposal with the TUC for a small business sick pay rebate which will help those who have received no help whatsoever with utility bills.

“Allowing small community businesses to recover sick pay costs will give them that much more space to invest, recruit and retain staff, spurring our economic recovery from the grass roots up.”

