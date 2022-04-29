Renters staying put for longer and more landlords selling up, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Renters staying put for longer and more landlords selling up, figures show

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 1.15pm
Figures show renters are remaining in properties for nearly two years on average (PA)
Renters are remaining in properties for nearly two years on average, according to an industry body.

Figures from Propertymark, which represents lettings and estate agents, said renters are staying put for 23 months on average.

It said a lack of available properties could be contributing to renters remaining in homes for longer periods, with just eight properties available to rent on average per member branch in March.

An average of 93 new rental applicants were registered per member branch in March, up from 78 in February.

As demand increases, there are also signs of more landlords selling up across the UK.

The average number of landlords withdrawing their properties in order to sell them stood at three per member branch in March, up from two in February.

Rental prices are also on the increase. Just over seven in 10 (71%) member agents reported rents increasing – a slight decrease from 74% in February but significantly higher than a year earlier when 60% reported rising prices.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “Our latest report shows that tenants are staying in properties longer.

“This is in part due to rock bottom levels of stock, meaning tenants have very little choice when looking to move.

“They will also find fierce competition is pushing up prices of what is available, often making it unaffordable to move.

“When an increase in tenants staying put for longer occurs, the churn of properties that would normally come back into the market begins to stagnate, feeding the issue further.”

