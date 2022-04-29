Charity trustees can choose planet over profit, High Court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Charity trustees can choose planet over profit, High Court rules

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 4.19pm
Trustees had asked for the right to exclude certain investments (Aaron Chown/PA)
The High Court has backed two charitable trusts who want to put planet ahead of profit in what could prove an important new ruling.

In a decision on Friday, Mr Justice Michael Green approved the investment policies of two trusts that had aligned their targets to combat climate change.

Representatives for the two trusts – both linked to the Sainsbury family – said the decision would allow trustees to focus on avoiding the worst impact of climate change, even if that means excluding large parts of the market.

“The claimants have decided, reasonably in my view, that there needs to be a dramatic shift in investment policies in order to have any appreciable effect on greenhouse gas emissions and for there to be any chance of ensuring that there is no more than a 1.5C rise in pre-industrial temperature,” Mr Justice Michael Green said.

The Charity Commission is already working on new guidance for trustees. It welcomed the decision on Friday, saying charities “understandably” want to invest ethically.

Aarti Thakor, director of legal services at the Charity Commission, said: “We welcome this judgment and its confirmation of the law relating to ethical investments in charities. We are pleased that the judge found, in line with our proposed guidance, that trustees can continue to have wide discretion when choosing to invest ethically.

“Charities understandably want to act in an ethical and sustainable manner, and we recognise that investments are a key source of influence. However, we are mindful that the charitable sector is hugely diverse and there are many different ways to drive positive change.”

The case was brought by the Ashden Trust and the Mark Leonard Trust.

Sarah Butler-Sloss, founder of the Ashden Trust, said: “I’m delighted the High Court endorses our view that investments not aligned to the goals of the Paris Agreement conflict with our charitable work to alleviate poverty and protect the environment.

“We can now exclude them from our portfolio. This judgment empowers trustees of other charities that care about the state of the planet and all its inhabitants to invest in a way that mitigates the worst impacts of climate change.”

The case reinterprets case law that dates back to 1992 and did not take climate change into account. At that point judges decided that charity trustees should work to maximise returns on investments and not take ethical or moral considerations into account.

Mark Sainsbury, founder of the Mark Leonard Trust, said: “This judgment marks a milestone in defining the fiduciary duties of charity trustees.

“For too long, responsibilities in this area have been a source of uncertainty and differing advice and it’s been too easy for trustees to ignore the tension between their charitable purposes and… investments.”

