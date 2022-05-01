Heineken to create more than 700 jobs in £42m pubs investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Heineken to create more than 700 jobs in £42m pubs investment

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 12.03am
Heineken UK said its pub business will create more than 700 jobs through a major investment plan (Heineken/PA)
Heineken has said it will create more than 700 jobs across the UK as part of a £42 million investment plan into its pub operation.

The brewing giant said that 660 pubs – more than a quarter of its Star Pubs & Bars venue business – will be upgraded as part of the move.

It comes as the UK hospitality industry targets a strong period of recovery in 2022 after two years hampered by pandemic regulations.

Heineken UK said that 137 of its pubs will receive a makeover costing at least £125,000 as it continues to refresh its property estate.

The company said the latest cash injection will bring the total investment in refurbishing its pubs to £115 million since the pandemic first hit.

The investment will focus on suburban pubs and those on high streets near residential neighbourhoods which have benefited from an increase in homeworking, the firm added.

Refurbishments will include kitchen refits and new bars at a number of sites.

The group is also focusing on improving outdoor seating areas across some of its pubs amid a continued increase in demand for alfresco drinking and dining.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs & Bars, said: “People have stayed closer to home over the last two years due to the pandemic and turned to their local for the kind of experience they’d previously have travelled to a city centre, restaurant or bar to find.

“They don’t want to turn back time: they expect better quality including food and speciality drinks – such as cocktails – that are harder to recreate at home.

“The cost-of-living squeeze on wallets is magnifying these trends.

“People are looking for a really great experience when they go out – these are challenging times.

“However, we are confident that pubs which adapt to pubgoers’ changing needs will have a bright, long-term future.”

