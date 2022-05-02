John Lewis launches recruitment drive amid online growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Lewis launches recruitment drive amid online growth

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 12.04am
The John Lewis Partnership is recruiting for more than 150 roles in engineering and delivery driving as part of a big investment in its online shops (PA)
The John Lewis Partnership is recruiting for more than 150 roles in engineering and delivery driving as part of a big investment in its online shops.

The retail giant, which also owns Waitrose supermarket, said its recruitment drive will help grow its online stores, which together have more than 55 million visits a month.

Online sales have rocketed in the wake of the home delivery boom prompted by pandemic closures.

They now make up almost 70% of John Lewis’s total sales, while Waitrose has seen its online share quadruple from 5% in 2020 to nearly 20% this year.

It comes after John Lewis last month said it was bringing back its 3% staff bonus after scrapping payouts last year for the first time since 1953.

But plans to grow the business’s online team follows recent sweeping job cuts across its high street stores.

Last July, the group said it planned to axe a further 1,000 jobs after closing 16 department stores, amounting to nearly 4,000 total job cuts in just over a year.

The overhaul enabled John Lewis to slash costs by £170 million, while it reported a strong pre-tax profit rise to £181 million in the year to January 29.

The retailer said last week it paid off a £150 million bank loan before it was due to avoid unnecessary interest charges and to prepare for a possible UK recession.

The head office vacancies announced today include software, cloud platform, and data engineers to help innovate the business and grow its shopping apps.

It has also posted over 70 driver openings across the UK as the demand for home deliveries of groceries and homeware remains high.

Sandra Christie, head of engineering at the group, said: “We have an industry leading team driving the digital growth of our two iconic brands, Waitrose and John Lewis.

“It’s our partners who make the difference and we’re really excited to be making this significant investment in growing our engineering talent.”

John Lewis said its employees can receive benefits including flexible working, store discounts and equal parental leave.

