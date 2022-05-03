Morrisons owner set to sell 87 petrol stations to close £7bn takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morrisons owner set to sell 87 petrol stations to close £7bn takeover

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 10.19am Updated: May 3 2022, 10.45am
A view of a store sign at a branch of Morrisons supermarket in Camden, London. The supermarket group's owners have agreed to sell 87 petrol stations to push through the takeover (Ian West/PA)
A view of a store sign at a branch of Morrisons supermarket in Camden, London. The supermarket group’s owners have agreed to sell 87 petrol stations to push through the takeover (Ian West/PA)

The new owner of Morrisons is set to sell 87 petrol stations to push through the £7 billion takeover of the supermarket group.

Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won an auction to buy the Bradford-based grocer last year.

However, in January, the UK’s competition watchdog opened an investigation into the move as it raised concerns that the deal could lead to higher petrol prices for some customers.

CD&R also owns Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the country’s largest independent petrol station operator, which runs 921 forecourts across the country.

Meanwhile, Morrisons runs 339 petrol stations across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Competition and Market Authority (CMA) highlighted potential competition concerns in 121 local areas across England, Scotland and Wales.

In order to address these concerns, CD&R said it will sell off 87 of its MFG-run petrol stations to a CMA-approved buyer.

The regulator said it is consulting over the proposals but is “minded to accept” the offer.

It added that this appears “to be suitable to restore the loss of competition brought about by the deal across each of the 121 local areas in which the concerns were identified”.

The CMA added that while the number of sites proposed for sale is lower than the number of areas previously highlighted, the sale of some petrol stations will address concerns in multiple areas.

Colin Rafferty, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said: “The sale of these petrol stations will preserve competition and prevent motorists from losing out due to this deal, which is particularly important when prices have recently hit record highs.

“If we conclude that the competition issues have been addressed following a consultation on CD&R’s offer, the deal will be cleared.”

