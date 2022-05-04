Aston Martin boss Tobias Moers leaves British sports car firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Aston Martin boss Tobias Moers leaves British sports car firm

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 10.15am Updated: May 4 2022, 11.19am
Aston Martin chief executive Tobias Moers is leaving the company with immediate affect. (Aston Martin)
Aston Martin chief executive Tobias Moers is leaving the company with immediate affect. (Aston Martin)

Aston Martin chief executive Tobias Moers has stepped down from his role with the British luxury sports car brand.

He has left with immediate effect, the manufacturer said today in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

It added that he went ‘by mutual agreement’, although he’ll still ‘support the leadership team with a smooth transition until the end of July’.

Aston Martin sells a range of sports cars, and even an SUV. (Aston Martin)

Moers was previously in charge of Mercedes-AMG before joining Aston Martin in August 2020 as chief executive. His role came under scrutiny in recent months, with rumours of discontent with him at the company circulating in February, which the brand strenuously denied.

The sports car company’s weak financial results and the fact that a number of long-term Aston Martin employees recently left the company are thought to be two key bones of contention.

Replacing Moers immediately as chief executive is Amedeo Felisa, who is a former CEO of Ferrari and already a non-executive director at Aston Martin.

Former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa becomes Aston Martin’s new chief executive. (Aston Martin)

Joining Felisa will be Roberto Fedeli, who becomes the brand’s new chief technical officer. Fedeli is another former employee of Ferrari, and is considered to be the creator of the brand’s first hybrid model – the LaFerrari hypercar. Fedeli will officially join Aston Martin on June 1.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Lagonda executive chairman, said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation for all that Tobias has achieved. He joined Aston Martin at a critical time for the company and brought significant discipline to its operations. The benefit of these actions is clear in the improved operating performance of the company and in our great new product launches.

“Now there is a need for the business to enter a new phase of growth with a new leadership team and structure to ensure we deliver on our goals.

“Our new organisational framework will support the company to its full potential, foster greater collaboration, a more cohesive way of working, both internally and externally, especially with our strategic partners, including Mercedes-Benz AG, and further accelerate technology transfer programmes with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]