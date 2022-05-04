Joules boss to exit as retailer warns cost of living will hit profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joules boss to exit as retailer warns cost of living will hit profits

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 11.09am
Joules saw shares plunge after it said its boss will leave and warned over profits (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules saw shares plunge after it said its boss will leave and warned over profits (Mike Egerton/PA)

The boss of Joules has said he will quit the fashion retailer as it also warned the soaring cost of living has hit company profits.

Shares in the company plummeted by more than a third as investors digested the announcement.

Nick Jones revealed that he will step down as Joules’ chief executive in the first half of the next financial year, after three years at the business.

Mr Jones’ departure comes after the company’s share value tumbled by more than 80% over the past year.

Joules said the rising cost of living has weighed on demand for full-price products (Liam McBurney/PA)

Joules said it will start its search for a new boss “immediately” to ensure a smooth transition.

Ian Filby, non-executive chairman of the brand, said: “On behalf of the board and everyone at Joules, I would like to thank Nick for his significant efforts over the last three years.

“He has led the business with integrity, care and energy during what has been a particularly challenging period for the retail sector, including during Covid-19.”

On Wednesday, the company also said “challenging” market conditions and weak consumer confidence have impacted recent trading.

“Joules has not been immune to these sector-wide pressures, which have led the group’s profit performance to fall below management’s expectations,” it said in a statement.

Joules added that reduced demand for full-price items has impacted profit margins across its owns channels.

It also said profits would be impacted by “subdued” demand for home and garden products and reported that third party sales have been “weaker than expected” across some key UK accounts.

Mr Jones said: “Joules is a fantastic brand with great people, loyal customers, and a differentiated product offering.

“Underpinned by the strategic actions we are taking to optimise the business, Joules will emerge stronger and better positioned to achieve long-term, profitable growth.”

Joules shares were 36% lower at 35.17p at the close of play.

