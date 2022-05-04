Western Power Distribution pays £14.9m after vulnerable customer failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Western Power Distribution pays £14.9m after vulnerable customer failures

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 11.09am
Western Power Distribution has agreed to pay £14.9 million after it failed to offer proper support during power cuts to some of its 1.7 million vulnerable customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Western Power Distribution has agreed to pay £14.9 million after it failed to offer proper support during power cuts to some of its 1.7 million vulnerable customers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Britain’s largest electricity distribution business has agreed to pay £14.9 million after it failed to offer proper support during power cuts to some of its 1.7 million vulnerable customers, the energy watchdog has announced.

Ofgem said National Grid’s Western Power Distribution (WPD) did not provide adequate information, advice and services to customers registered for priority assistance, particularly during power cuts.

Network firms have a duty to provide extra support to around six million households in the UK who are in vulnerable circumstances and are on the Priority Services Registers (PSR).

This includes giving prompt information and advice during unplanned power cuts to these customers, for whom a loss of electricity supply may be particularly difficult, so they can take steps to keep themselves safe.

Network firms may also need to provide mobile power generators, hot meals and drinks, alternative accommodation and on-site welfare units.

An investigation launched by Ofgem in 2020 found WPD failed to quickly notify and update some of those affected on the register by power cuts about when power would be restored and what assistance was available.

It also left new vulnerable customers waiting up to a year in some cases for information on how to prepare for power cuts after signing up to the network – a problem that spanned five years, according to Ofgem.

Ofgem’s probe also discovered that WPD failed to ensure all staff visiting customer homes – including those in vulnerable circumstances – had sufficient background checks, including criminal record checks.

Cathryn Scott, director of enforcement and emerging issues at Ofgem, said: “WPD did not meet all of its obligations to provide additional support to some of its most vulnerable customers to safeguard their well-being.

“In our view it also took too long to put this right. This is totally unacceptable.

“Our enforcement against the company sends a strong message that when companies fail to provide the required services to their Priority Services Register customers, Ofgem will take action.”

Ofgem said WPD had since sought to address all areas of concern, changing its policies, procedures and processes.

It has agreed to pay £14.9 million into Ofgem’s redress fund, which will benefit customers.

WPD covers four licensed areas of Great Britain, including the South West, South Wales and the Midlands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier