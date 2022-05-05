Housebuilder Barratt urges Government to rethink fire safety levy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Housebuilder Barratt urges Government to rethink fire safety levy

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 10.45am
Bricklayers at work on a Barratt Homes development site (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)
Bosses at housebuilder Barratt have urged the Government to rethink plans to expand a levy to finance fire safety repairs.

The FTSE 100 firm, along with other UK housing firms, has signed up to the Government’s building safety pledged and committed to solving historic fire safety issues in the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

The move amounted to £2 billion worth of commitments, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said last month.

In April, the department also revealed plans to extend the levy to tax all new residential building in England, in a move which would raise a further £3 billion to fix safety issues where developers were not identified or able to resolve issues.

However, Barratt has now urged the Government to “reconsider” this.

“In our view, this is unjust and disproportionate, further punishing UK housebuilders who were not responsible for most of the historical buildings or building safety issues being addressed and fails to effectively allocate the cost of remediation to those responsible,” the company said.

It came as Barratt hailed “strong” demand in the current housing market and reported strengthening forward sales.

The company reported total forward sales of £4.38 billion on May 1, compared with £3.69 billion at the same point last year.

Barratt added that it is on track to complete between 18,000 and 18,250 homes, including 750 through joint ventures, putting it in line with previous expectations.

David Thomas, chief executive of the company, said: “We are seeing strong demand across the country for our high quality, energy efficient homes and our excellent operational teams are working hard to meet this demand.

“We expect to deliver full-year trading results in line with the board’s expectations as we remain focused on growing towards our medium-term target of 20,000 homes a year, delivering high quality sustainable developments the country needs, creating jobs and supporting the economy across England, Scotland and Wales.”

Shares in the business rose by 1.6% to 492.4p in early trading on Thursday.

