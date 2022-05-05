FTSE pares back earlier gains to end on slight high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE pares back earlier gains to end on slight high

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 5.27pm
London’s traders ended the day with only a little of their earlier optimism left (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London's traders ended the day with only a little of their earlier optimism left (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dominated by economic news out of the US and London on Thursday, the FTSE 100 soared during the day, but gave back many of its gains before the session was finished.

Having traded as high as 7,619.39 earlier in the day, after markets opened on Wall Street, the FTSE fell back, ending more than 100 points lower.

By the end of the day, the index had gained just 9.82 points, or 0.1%, ending at 7,503.27.

The early-morning rally was sparked by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to push up interest rates by 50 basis points, the biggest hike in more than two decades.

“European markets were on the cusp of some decent gains today, largely because of yesterday’s post Fed rebound in US markets,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“However, the weak start to trading in the US is now starting to act as a drag as we head into the close, pulling the likes of the Dax and Cac 40 off their highest levels of the day.”

Dax, the main German index, ended up dropping 0.5% while the Paris-based Cac fell 0.4%.

The FTSE’s rise earlier in the day had been helped by a falling pound. Sterling had dropped more than 1% against the dollar. But it recovered most of that lost ground and was down just 0.12% shortly after markets closed in Europe, hitting 1.2361.

Against the euro, the pound rose 0.06% to 1.1755.

US markets were a bloodbath. By the close of play in London, the S&P 500 was trading down 3.5% while the Dow Jones had lost 2.9%.

In company news, despite headlines focusing on calls for a windfall tax to hit oil giants like Shell, investors were much more focused on its juicy profits.

The business said its first-quarter profits reached a record high thanks to the soaring price of oil and gas.

At 9.1 billion US dollars (£7.2 billion), underlying earnings were higher than expected and close to three times better than the same period a year ago.

Shares in the company joined those doing best on the FTSE 100, closing up 3.1% by the end of the day.

Investors were less keen on the retailer Next, which reported a drop in online shopping as pandemic restrictions eased.

Sales grew though, by over 21% in the 13 weeks to the end of April, as customers headed back to the company’s shops up and down the country.

Compared to pre-Covid levels, sales are still 8% below where they had been, the business revealed.

Shares dipped 0.7%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Aveva Group, up 107p to 2,294p, Mondi, up 64.5p to 1,566.5p, Endeavour Mining, up 81p to 2,022p, Shell, up 68p to 2,293p, and Avast, up 14.8p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Hikma, down 167p to 1,685.5p, Ocado, down 62p to 830p, Admiral Group, down 172p to 2,321p, ITV, down 4p to 71.14p, and Antofagasta, down 73p to 1,446.5p.

