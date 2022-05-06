British Airways parent company records heavy loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

British Airways parent company records heavy loss

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 7.31am Updated: May 6 2022, 8.17am
British Airways' parent company recorded a heavy loss for the first three months of the year as the Omicron variant reduced passenger numbers (Peter Byrne/PA)
British Airways’ parent company recorded a heavy loss for the first three months of the year as the Omicron variant reduced passenger numbers (Peter Byrne/PA)

British Airways’ parent company has recorded a heavy loss for the first three months of the year as the Omicron variant of coronavirus reduced passenger numbers.

Pre-tax losses for International Airlines Group (IAG) hit £916 million, although this was an improvement of the £1.2 billion loss in the same period a year ago.

The company said it saw an improvement in business travel during the period, and the overall proportion of seats filled on flights was better than a year ago at the height of global lockdowns.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the company’s losses in the first three months of the year reflect “normal seasonality, the impact of Omicron and costs associated with ramping up operations”.

Luis Gallego
Luis Gallego (IAG/PA)

Demand is “recovering strongly” and the firm expects to return to profitability during the period from April to June onwards and in 2022 as a whole, he said.

Premium leisure travel is the “strongest performing segment”, Mr Gallego said, while business travel is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Flight capacity in the first three months of the year was 65% of 2019 levels, up from 58% between October and December.

This is expected to rise to 80% between April and June, and reach 85% during the following three months.

Capacity on routes across the North Atlantic will be “close to fully restored” between July and September, Mr Gallego said.

BA has cancelled thousands of flights in recent weeks due to staff shortages and sickness.

Mr Gallego added: “Globally the travel industry is facing challenges as a result of the biggest scaling up in operations in history, and British Airways is no exception.

“The welcome removal of UK’s stringent travel restrictions, combined with strong pent-up demand, have contributed to a steep ramp up in capacity.”

British Airways has reduced short-haul flights to give “confidence to the customer and stability to the programme,” he said.

The rate of staff absences at BA in previous months has been around 7%, compared with 4-5% normally.

Mr Gallego said the airline has enough pilots but is suffering a “big problem” recruiting people in ground handling roles.

An average of 103 days to check the references of new recruits in recent months so they could start work “didn’t help”, he added.

“That’s something around 20% higher than the numbers we had before.”

He attributed the delay to many people having gaps or changes in their employment history caused by the virus crisis.

The chief executive also accused Heathrow of underestimating passenger numbers, which means there is a “a lack of resources” at the airport.

This makes it “impossible to operate the capacity that we have in our minds”, he claimed.

