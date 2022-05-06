Revolution Beauty enjoys profit boost as customers turn to affordable make-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Revolution Beauty enjoys profit boost as customers turn to affordable make-up

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 8.41am
Revolution Beauty enjoyed a boost in sales. (Revolution Beauty / PA)
Revolution Beauty enjoyed a boost in sales. (Revolution Beauty / PA)

Shoppers cutting back on luxury items and turning to more affordable make-up and skincare have boosted profits for cosmetics brand Revolution Beauty.

But cosmetic companies could face challenges in the months ahead with the war in Ukraine disrupting supply chains and pushing up prices of materials used in products, the company said.

The global brand revealed sales spiked by 85% in the UK in the 12 months to the end of February as retailers recovered from pandemic losses and it rolled out make-up products to high street pharmacy Boots.

Bosses said its recent launch of an affordable skincare range in partnership with author Sali Hughes helped sales gain momentum in the past few months.

Revolution reported a total revenue of £194 million over the year ending in February 2022, up 42% from the previous year, with consumers returning to high street shops after the lockdowns.

Pre-tax profits on an underlying basis, which strip out any one-off costs, were up 73% to £22 million.

Inflation reached 7% last month and the Bank of England warned rates could reach record highs of 10% in autumn, which could force low-cost brands to push up their prices.

Rising prices have already impacted shoppers and reports show consumers are buying less luxury items to save money.

Last week an ONS survey found just over half of people say they are cutting back on non-essential items like new clothes to help combat the soaring cost of living.

But Revolution bosses said consumers feeling the pressure from increased prices in almost every aspect of their lives have made the mass beauty market a more affordable choice for many.

It also enjoyed growth in the US, with products sold in department store Target for the first time and this week launched into 2,800 Walgreens Stores across the country.

Revolution’s chief executive, Adam Minto, said: “The group delivered a strong full-year performance, in line with expectations, and driven by the strength of our omnichannel route to market.

“The US has become our biggest single market in terms of store sales, while retail in the UK and the rest of the world continued to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier