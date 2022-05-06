Firms should not be exploiting cost of living crisis in marketing, warns FCA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firms should not be exploiting cost of living crisis in marketing, warns FCA

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 2.51pm
Consumer credit firms have been told by the Financial Conduct Authority that they have a responsibility to ensure they do not exploit the cost of living crisis to promote their services (Joe Giddens/PA)
Consumer credit firms have been told by the City regulator that they have a responsibility to ensure they do not exploit the cost-of-living crisis to promote their services.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had seen financial promotions including phrases such as “no credit checks” and “loan guaranteed”.

It said there is no excuse for adverts making borrowing look less risky or easier than it is.

Lenders and brokers who do not stop using misleading terms in their advertising face regulatory action, the FCA warned.

More people may be inclined to take out loans amid the living costs crisis.

But the FCA said marketing that does not give clear information and warnings about the potential consequences of borrowing puts consumers at risk of finding themselves in a worse financial position.

It has written to nearly 28,000 consumer credit firms.

Firms’ adverts should not give consumers the impression that they will automatically get a loan if they apply, or that they can get a loan without the lender checking they can afford it, the regulator said.

The letter says: “Millions of people are facing the biggest cost of living crisis in more than a decade with bills expected to rise considerably.

“We can expect to see greater demand for credit, including short-term credit, particularly impacting consumers in vulnerable circumstances.

“We need to keep the sector under close review to ensure that demand does not result in unsustainable and often unaffordable lending.

“Firms have a responsibility to ensure they do not exploit the cost-of-living crisis to promote their services.

“Firms should focus on their customers’ needs, delivering the right information, at the right time, and in accordance with our rules.”

The FCA said it will continue to monitor online credit advertising to check that firms are complying.

If firms fail to comply, the FCA action could include banning adverts or requiring firms to change or withdraw them – or even removing a firm’s permissions to engage in regulated credit activity.

The FCA’s new three-year strategy includes a focus on driving up standards and making firms put consumers’ needs first.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “The rising cost of living means many more consumers may find themselves in difficulty.

“When people are looking for a loan, it’s vital that they have the full picture about what this might mean and the risks involved – particularly if they are already in a difficult financial situation.

“There is no excuse for adverts to make borrowing look easier or less risky than it is and they should be seeking to help customers through the cost of living crisis – not exploiting it in their marketing.”

People who are struggling financially can get free help from the UK-backed MoneyHelper guidance service.

Charities such as StepChange, Citizens Advice, the Money Advice Trust and Christians Against Poverty can also offer support.

