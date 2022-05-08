Demand for warehouse space continues to soar as online boom lifts prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Demand for warehouse space continues to soar as online boom lifts prices

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.04am
Demand for warehouse space is continuing to soar, according to new figures (Ben Birchall/PA)
The battle for logistics space is continuing to intensify despite the cost-of-living crisis and shoppers’ return to the high street, according to new data.

Demand for warehouses soared during the pandemic as shoppers increasingly moved online.

However, new figures from real estate experts at Colliers reveal that take-up and prices for logistics space have continued to increase despite the easing of restrictions and pressure on consumer spending.

Andrea Ferranti, head of industrial and logistics research at Colliers, said the development of new sites is unable to keep up with demand, thus causing a surge in prices.

“The demand is huge and the speed of developments means we don’t see any significant change in the next 18 months,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s really difficult to get planning for these sites and there are a lot of requirements when it comes to locations and size, so that limits the ability for growth too.

“Construction costs are soaring and there are other cost pressures on the occupiers, so this becomes the latest pressure if they want to keep up with online momentum. And most can’t afford to miss out.”

Colliers said take-up for large units – more than 100,000 square feet – grew to a total of 11.3 million square feet in the first quarter of 2022.

The company said this represents an 11% rise on the five-year average for the quarter, and a 1.9% monthly increase.

It added that logistics site availability meanwhile has dropped by 22.4% year on year as facilities continue to be snapped up.

Len Rosso, head of industrial and logistics at Colliers, said: “The supply and demand imbalance for industrial space shows no sign of lessening despite the efforts of developers to bring new space online at a rapid pace.

“There is currently 15.5 million square feet of new space under construction but, given the strong levels of demand, this will do little to ease the pressure.

“We are also seeing large businesses investing in long-term operational efficiency.

“This will put further demand on the best of the best stock, with new space being the highest in demand.”

