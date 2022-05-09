Morrisons tipped to beat EG in race to buy McColl’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morrisons tipped to beat EG in race to buy McColl’s

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 7.53am Updated: May 9 2022, 11.33am
The convenience store chain could be bought by EG or Morrisons after falling into administration (Mike Abrahams/McColl’s)
Morrisons is expected to win control of collapsed retailer McColl’s after a takeover battle with EG Group.

The convenience chain fell into administration on Friday, plunging the future of its 1,100 shops and 16,000 staff into doubt.

Sky News has reported that Morrisons is set to triumph following an offer which will protect all of McColl’s workforce.

Forecourt giant EG – whose owners also run supermarket giant Asda – had been favourites to complete a rescue deal for McColl’s over the weekend.

However, EG and Morrisons both tabled late improved offers before the administrators’ Sunday 6pm deadline for offers.

Morrisons’ early approaches had reportedly been rejected by lenders who preferred EG’s offer instantly to repay more than £160 million in debts from McColl’s.

However, it is understood that Morrisons’ successful move will also repay the lenders in cash.

Morrisons, EG Group and McColl’s have declined to comment.

Trustees for the McColl’s pension schemes called on the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to do whatever he can to ensure pension scheme members are well protected.

McColl’s filed a notice to appoint administrators from PwC on Friday, with the insolvency specialists expected to be formally appointed on Monday.

Morrisons is McColl’s wholesale supply partner and was expected immediately to terminate its deal with the convenience chain if its takeover move proved unsuccessful.

McColl’s also runs around 250 stores under the Morrisons Daily brand.

The deal comes less than a year after Morrisons itself was bought for £7 billion by US private equity company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

The collapse of McColl’s has come after a financial struggle over the past two years as it witnessed soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

