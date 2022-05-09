Rightmove CEO to step down in 2023 after 16 years with company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Rightmove CEO to step down in 2023 after 16 years with company

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 7.59am
Property firm Rightmove boss Peter Brooks-Johnson has announced plans to step down after more than 16 years with the firm (PA)
Property firm Rightmove boss Peter Brooks-Johnson has announced plans to step down after more than 16 years with the firm (PA)

Rightmove boss Peter Brooks-Johnson has announced plans to step down after more than 16 years with the property firm.

The UK’s largest property website said Mr Brooks-Johnson will remain in the chief executive role until its full-year figures are unveiled in February 2023 and will help with finding a replacement and ensure a smooth handover.

The group said it is now launching the search for his successor.

Mr Brooks-Johnson said: “With Rightmove progressing well on its mission to make home moving easier and our strong trading from 2021 continuing into 2022, I have decided it is an appropriate time to seek a new challenge.”

Rightmove chairman Andrew Fisher said: “Peter has made a significant contribution to the success of Rightmove over the past 16 years and whilst we are disappointed that he will be leaving the business, we understand his decision.”

He added: “I look forward to working with Peter to ensure a smooth transition and given Rightmove’s strong market position we are confident we will attract a high-calibre successor.”

Mr Brooks-Johnson joined Rightmove in 2006, before working up the ranks to become chief executive in May 2017.

He was previously a management consultant with Accenture and the Berkeley Partnership.

The group saw profits jump by more than two thirds to £225.6 million as the business said that the number of customers using its upgraded package doubled in 2021.

The business saw revenue per advertiser on the property site leap 9% compared with 2019, before the pandemic struck.

