Made.com expands with deal to buy online platform Trouva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Made.com expands with deal to buy online platform Trouva

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.27pm
Made.com has bought marketplace firm Trouva (MADE.com/PA)
Made.com has bought marketplace firm Trouva (MADE.com/PA)

Made.com has snapped up online homeware platform Trouva in a bid to accelerate its growth plans.

Made told shareholders on Monday morning that the deal, for an undisclosed sum, will help to expand its online marketplace business.

London-based Trouva was launched in 2015 and has relationships with more than 700 boutiques across Europe, it said.

It will continue to operate as a stand-alone operation, led by its current leadership of Alex Loizou and Dimple Patel.

Nicola Thompson, chief executive of Made, said: “This acquisition brings with it an experienced and talented team, a sector-leading technology platform and excellently procured choices of homewares product that will resonate with the Made target customer.

“Trouva’s assortment complements Made’s design-led homeware and home proposition superbly and is a great strategic fit for Made as we continue to enhance our marketplace offer.

“This acquisition will allow us to significantly accelerate our growth strategy by expanding our curated product range – giving our customers more choice and newness – and scaling the business in key territories both established and targeted by leveraging Trouva’s exceptional cross-border technology.”

Made added that the acquisition means it will be able to “avoid some” anticipated investment spending on its marketplace business.

It therefore expects capital expenditure of up to £18 million for 2022, having previously forecast spending of up to £20 million.

Mr Loizou, co-founder and chief executive of Trouva, said: “We are excited for the future of Trouva as part of Made.

“The combination of the two businesses enables us to leverage synergies across our brands, customers and our technology platform.

“By becoming part of the Made group, we will continue on our mission to support independent boutiques and brands by making their curation accessible.”

Shares in Made were 1.4% higher after early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier