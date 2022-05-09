Miners drag FTSE lower on dark day for global markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Miners drag FTSE lower on dark day for global markets

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 5.31pm
Shares struggled in London on Monday (PA)
Shares struggled in London on Monday (PA)

A bruising session on global stock markets left London’s investors with a headache on Monday as a drop was led by gambling companies and miners.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 2.3%, a fall of 171.36 points to 7,216.58, after a rough session of trading as US and European shares traded down partly in anticipation of new inflation figures from several countries.

Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Talk of recession is rife as markets really begin to price in a series of interest rate rises as central banks remain under pressure to help people out of the cost-of-living crisis they’ve found themselves slap bang in the middle of.”

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said that the natural resources sector had been badly hit by new trade data from China which showed a collapse in imports to the country.

“The stubborn pursuit by Chinese authorities of a zero-Covid policy is raising concerns that it will have a chilling effect on the Chinese economy in the months ahead, and with Beijing and Shanghai tightening curbs on residents of those cities, we appear to be seeing a realisation that supply chain issues may still have some way to go as far as downside risk is concerned, with dire consequences for growth prospects,” he said.

Miners Antofagasta, Glencore and Anglo American were among the worst hit stocks on a poor day for the FTSE. Energy giant BP also fared badly.

But among the bloodbath there were also some winners as some of the UK’s biggest shops gained ground, although perhaps partly because they have suffered recently.

Ms Hewson said: “UK retailers took a big hit last week and there seems to have been a flurry of bargain hunters rushing through the aisles of London’s markets today.

“Tesco and Sainsbury might well be enjoying a vicarious boost from the bun fight under way for corner shop grocer McColl’s but when you add Kingfisher, B&M, Next and Moonpig into the mix it seems investors in London at least are thinking long term.”

In Europe the German Dax closed down 2.2% while Paris’s Cac 40 dropped 2.4%. Their Wall Street cousin the S&P 500 was down 2.8% around market close in Europe while the Dow Jones lost 1.6%.

On currency markets the pound would buy 1.2323 dollars, a rise of 0.14%, or 1.1686 euros, down 0.03%.

The biggest news of the day was Morrisons’ successful bid to buy failed convenience chain McColl’s out of administration.

The retailer collapsed last week, putting the future of about 16,000 members of staff in peril. But after markets closed on Monday McColl’s, whose shares are suspended, found a buyer in its former rival.

Morrisons said that all McColl’s colleagues would stay with the shops as the change of ownership took place. It will also take over the running of McColl’s two pension schemes.

In other news, investors in Rightmove saw their shares drop by 3.4% after its boss of 16 years announced his departure.

Peter Brooks-Johnson said he would leave in February next year and will help find a new boss to step into his shoes.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Sainsbury’s, up 5.1p to 233p, Kingfisher, up 5p to 242p, Tesco, up 4.1p to 275.5p, CocaCola HBC, up 19p to 1,567p, and Unilever, up 39p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, down 123p to 1,248.5p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 55p to 777p, Antofagasta, down 95p to 1,362p, Glencore, down 29p to 458.55p, and Flutter Entertainment, down 504p to 7,996p.

