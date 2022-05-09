Personal cash deposits and withdrawals at post offices dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Personal cash deposits and withdrawals at post offices dip

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 12.03am
Personal cash deposits and withdrawals in post offices were higher in April than a year earlier but dipped compared with the previous month (Rui Vieira/PA)
Personal cash deposits and withdrawals at post offices were higher in April than a year earlier but dipped compared with the previous month.

There were £750 million of personal cash withdrawals in April, up by 27% from £590 million in April 2021, the Post Office said.

But withdrawals were down by 3.7% compared with March when the figure was £779 million.

Personal cash deposits totalled £1.26 billion in April, up 17% from £1.07 billion in April 2021.

The latest figure was lower than the £1.31 billion recorded in March.

Business cash deposits were up compared with the previous month and April 2021.

Despite the drop in personal cash deposits and withdrawals, the Post Office said April was the second month in a row it had handled more than £3 billion in cash.

Firms made £1.10 billion of cash deposits in April compared with £1.09 billion in March. In April 2021 the figure was £769 million.

The Post Office has an agreement with many banks that enables people to do their day-to-day banking over its counters.

It has been calling for legislation to be unveiled in the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday to protect free access to cash, and launched a “save our cash” campaign last year.

In the first four months of 2022, £12 billion was deposited and withdrawn at post offices, with millions of people relying on cash every day to budget, it said.

The Government has previously said it plans to legislate to protect the future of cash.

Martin Kearsley, banking director at the Post Office, said: “The ability to use cash to budget daily, weekly, monthly, is a fundamental way of life for millions of people across the country.

“This is a difficult period for people with rising bills. People can always withdraw the amount of cash that they need to the penny at any of our 11,500 post offices.”

