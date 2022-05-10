British Gas owner’s profits to hit top targets amid calls for windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Gas owner’s profits to hit top targets amid calls for windfall tax

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 8.03am
British Gas owner Centrica has said it expects to post annual earnings at the top of its targets amid intensifying calls for a windfall tax on energy firms (Centrica/PA)

British Gas owner Centrica has said it expects to post annual earnings at the top of its targets amid intensifying calls for a windfall tax on energy firms.

The company said it has been boosted by “strong” volumes across its nuclear and gas production operations.

Meanwhile, its trading business has also increased volumes of gas and renewable energy to improve UK supply amid pressure from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Centrica also told shareholders that it has “managed increased commodity price volatility well” in recent months.

Energy bills for UK households surged this month, after the price cap was increased by 54% to £1,971 per year by regulator Ofgem due to soaring wholesale prices.

Downing Street partygate
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a windfall tax would ‘deter investment at a time we need it most’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prices had been driven higher by broad inflationary pressures but have continued to escalate due to the conflict in Ukraine.

It is predicted that the price cap could jump again to as much as £2,900 in October.

Nevertheless, Chancellor Rishi Sunak held firm in his opposition to a windfall tax on Monday, arguing that it would “deter investment at a time we need it most – not least in renewable energy”.

Centrica said on Tuesday that its British Gas Services & Solutions business has been hit by “some supply chain disruption and higher inflation” which has affected its costs and customer demand.

“We expect those headwinds to continue to at least partially offset underlying operational progress for the duration of this period of higher inflation,” it added.

The company also warned that there are still “significant uncertainties” regarding its performance over the year, including the impact of weather, commodity price movements and the potential for higher bad debts.

It comes after the group saw adjusted profits jump 44% to £118 million in 2021.

