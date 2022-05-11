ITV cautions over summer fall in ad revenues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ITV cautions over summer fall in ad revenues

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 7.57am
ITV has posted a surge in quarterly advertising revenues, but cautioned over a marked reversal over the summer as it comes up against last year’s boost from the European football championships (PA)
ITV has posted a surge in quarterly advertising revenues, but cautioned over a marked reversal over the summer as it comes up against last year’s boost from the European football championships (PA)

ITV has posted a surge in advertising revenues, but cautioned over a tougher summer as it comes up against last year’s boost from the European football championships and uncertainty in the wider economy.

The broadcasting giant behind hit shows including Love Island and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! said total ad revenues lifted 16% in the three months to March, helping wider external revenues lift 18% to £834 million.

It said April also saw a strong performance, with ad revenues up 9%, though it is braced for a steep decline over the rest of the second quarter, forecasting a drop of around 8% in May and 15% in June.

The group is coming up against tough second-quarter comparatives from a year ago, when Euro 2020 helped ad revenues rocket 89% higher, while it also flagged wider uncertainty amid the cost-of-living crisis and the Ukraine war.

The group said: “As expected, advertising comparatives get much tougher in the second quarter and third quarter against the Euro football championships in 2021 and we are mindful of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.”

ITV still expects the first half as a whole to see ad revenues lift 5% thanks to the bumper first quarter.

Chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the group was on track to launch its new on-demand platform called ITVX in the final three months of the year, which is set to help it deliver a target for at least £750 million in digital revenues by 2026.

The group unveiled ITVX alongside annual results in March, when it also spooked investors with plans to increase digital content investment, spending £20 million, and £160 million next year for ITVX.

Overall spend on programmes are expected to reach £1.23 billion this year and £1.35 billion next year.

The new ITVX platform will replace the ITV Hub brand and will give subscribers the choice of watching ad-funded content free of charge, or to trade up and buy ad-free content, such as BritBox.

Dame Carolyn said: “We are making good progress in our goal to supercharge streaming by increasing our hours of content by 50% in the quarter to 6,000 hours and making available the majority of scripted programmes in full for streaming at the same time as the initial broadcast.

“All of this provides a solid foundation for ITVX – our free, ad-funded streaming service – which is on track for launch in the fourth quarter and we remain confident that we will deliver at least £750 million of digital revenue by 2026.”

