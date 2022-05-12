Heathrow defends charges plan as report warns over ‘disproportionate’ increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heathrow defends charges plan as report warns over ‘disproportionate’ increase

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 6.55am
Heathrow will receive an ‘unjustified’ £5bn over the next four years if a proposed increase in charges is approved, according to analysis commissioned by airlines (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow will receive an “unjustified” £5 billion over the next four years if a proposed increase in charges is approved, according to analysis commissioned by airlines.

The report by consultancy WPI Economics warned that raising fees will lead to significantly fewer passengers using the airport.

Heathrow described the study as “flawed” and “embarrassing”.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is expected to announce a five-year cap on the airport’s charges this summer.

It gave Heathrow permission to raise fees by more than 50% on January 1 as an interim measure.

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.

The WPI Economics report, led by former Treasury official Matthew Oakley, claimed that Heathrow’s proposal to increase fees by a “disproportionate 117%” will see charges being “at least £5 billion more than needed”.

It claimed the airport’s plan is based on “flawed projections”.

The report accused Heathrow of:

– Over-estimating future operating costs by £750 million;

– Under-estimating future commercial revenue by £1 billion;

– Under-estimating passenger numbers, leading to a £200 million cost;

– Overstating the rate of return needed to raise investment, leading to increased costs of “as much as £3 billion”.

The report was commissioned by British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and airline trade body the International Air Transport Association.

Virgin Atlantic boss Shai Weiss said: “Already the most expensive airport in Europe, Heathrow is abusing its monopoly position to fleece passengers and undermine the competitiveness of global Britain, all to deliver excessive returns to its shareholders.”

Mr Oakley said: “The Government must act to ensure that its global Britain and levelling up agendas are not jeopardised by an unjustified regulatory decision which puts shareholders above consumers and the economy.

“This might take a rethink of how Heathrow is regulated.”

A Heathrow spokesman said: “This ‘analysis’ from airlines is so flawed it is embarrassing.

“The only thing passengers get when you under-invest in an airport is missed flights – which is what we saw at airports across Britain recently, while Heathrow operated smoothly because we have invested in service.

“Airlines appear less interested in giving passengers a reliable journey at the airport, and more interested in protecting their own profits.

“Airlines set fares to what the market will bear, and consumers will have seen fares rise by up to 100% already as airlines try to recover Covid losses.

“The increase in airport charges that guarantees a good service will reduce airline margins slightly, but have no impact on consumer prices.”

