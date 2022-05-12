Superdry sees sales rebound as customers switch back to shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Superdry sees sales rebound as customers switch back to shops

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 9.09am
Superdry has revealed soaring stores sales following the lifting of Covid restrictions (Ian West/PA)
Fashion retailer Superdry has revealed soaring stores sales following the lifting of Covid restrictions, but a slump in online trade as customers return to high streets.

The chain said stores sales rose more than 200% year-on-year to £47.2 million in its fourth quarter to April 23.

The result was also significantly higher on a two-year comparison, up 22.9% compared with the same period in 2020 before the pandemic struck.

It saw online sales drop 21.5% year-on-year in the quarter due to the switch back to stores and as it cut back on promotions.

Over its full-year, store sales rose 59.8% to £224.5 million, but were still 21.8% lower on a two-year comparison as it said “footfall remains significantly below pre-Covid levels”.

Full-year online sales dropped 24%, though overall revenues lifted 8% to £600.7 million thanks to the better trading in shops.

Shares dropped 4% despite the sales rebound.

The figures come after Superdry recently revealed it will push through price hikes of around 2% in response to soaring costs, which comes on top of a decision to slash discount sales.

Superdry chief executive Julian Dunkerton said: “We are conscious of the cost-of-living pressures on consumers, meaning that now more than ever we must continue to deliver product that stands for what is important to them: quality, style and sustainability at great value.

“As we head into 2022-23 we remain cautious on the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of inflation but are confident that our strategy is positioning the brand for future success.”

Earlier this year, the group reported a swing to a pre-tax profit of £4 million in the six months to late October, from a near-£19 million loss a year earlier when shops were closed in lockdown.

Revenue dropped 1.9% in the first half though, despite the problems that shops were facing a year earlier.

