JD raises profit targets again despite footwear shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

JD raises profit targets again despite footwear shortages

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 9.53am
JD Sports has upgraded its profit targets (Steve Paston/PA)
JD Sports has upgraded its profit targets (Steve Paston/PA)

JD Sports has lifted its profit forecasts again on the back of strong sales despite shortages of key footwear lines.

The retailer saw shares lift higher after it said it was “reassured” by trading over the 14 weeks to May 7.

It reported like-for-like sales for the period had been more than 5% higher than the same period last year.

JD Sports added the sales growth came despite “a backdrop of a global shortfall in the supply of certain key footwear styles” amid continued pandemic restrictions in major regions for production.

Nevertheless, the firm said it expects this to improve progressively during the year.

The retailer told shareholders it therefore expects pre-tax profits for the year to January 29 will be around £940 million.

JD Sports had already increased its profit target to at least £875 million for the year in an update in January.

The group added that although recent trading has been positive, it is still wary of the uncertain economic backdrop.

The company said in a statement: “Whilst we are pleased with the trading to date, which is at least in line with the group’s expectations, we remain conscious of the headwinds that prevail at this time, including the general global macro-economic and geopolitical situation.”

Eleonora Dani, equity analyst at Shore Capital, said: “The company is tightly managed with excellent cash generation, tight stock, and cost controls.

“Today’s statement should reassure investors that the group remains on track as it delivers a year of good growth in revenues and earnings.

“We believe that the shares will run in relief today on the back of another profit upgrade.”

Shares in the business were 2.7% higher in early trading on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier