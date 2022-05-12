Chicken products removed from sale in salmonella alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chicken products removed from sale in salmonella alert

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 2.02pm
A host of retailers have removed sandwiches, wraps and ready meals containing chicken from their shelves following a salmonella outbreak at a UK processing factory (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)
A host of retailers have removed sandwiches, wraps and ready meals containing chicken from their shelves following a salmonella outbreak at a UK processing factory.

Pret A Manger, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Aldi have all removed lines from shelves and are asking customers not to eat them.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) website lists around 100 products involved in the recall, with retailers also including Amazon, Caffe Nero, Costa, Jamie Oliver deli by Shell, One Stop and Starbucks.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps. The affected products have use-by dates of May 11, 12 and 13.

Tesco has pulled 14 items, including chicken breast slices, coronation chicken pieces and flame grilled chicken thins with use-by dates up to and including May 18, 19 and 20.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We are recalling the majority of Sainsbury’s and Taste the Difference chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken sandwich platters and some of our cooked chicken.

“This is a precautionary measure as our supplier has alerted us that salmonella has been detected in some batches of cooked chicken.

“We are asking customers not to consume the product and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

M&S has removed 12 items, including its coronation chicken deli filler, 14-piece classic sandwich platter and classic mini roll selection, while Waitrose has withdrawn 10 of its own chicken sandwich and wraps.

A Pret A Manger spokeswoman said: “As a precautionary measure, we’ve temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers. We hope to have these products back in shops soon. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

It comes after salmonella was detected during a “routine internal inspection” at the Cranswick processing plant in Hull.

The company said: “Cranswick can confirm that a routine internal inspection has identified the presence of salmonella in a limited number of cooked chicken products prepared at our poultry facility in Hull.

“These products are sold as ingredients for sandwiches and meals through UK retailers and food-to-go outlets.

“As a precautionary measure, we have asked our customers to remove any of their products containing our ready-to-eat chicken produced during the affected period.

“We are working closely with the Food Standards Agency and will collaborate with their experts to resolve the matter.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the possible cause of the contamination and the site will remain closed until the investigations are complete.

“The safety and quality of every product produced by Cranswick is our number one priority and all necessary protocols will be followed and completed before we restart production.”

The FSA said: “Cranswick Country Foods are recalling several products containing chicken because salmonella has been found in some of the chicken used to manufacture these products. As a precaution, additional products are also being recalled whilst investigations continue.

“The products listed above may be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms of salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

“Our advice to consumers if you have bought the above products, (is) do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”

