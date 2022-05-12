Nearly 66,500 ‘early birds’ file returns on first day of new tax year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly 66,500 ‘early birds’ file returns on first day of new tax year

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.11pm
Nearly 66,500 people filed their 2021/22 tax return on the first day of the new tax year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly 66,500 people filed their 2021/22 tax return on the first day of the new tax year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nearly 66,500 people filed their 2021/22 tax return on the first day of the new tax year, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has said.

In recent years, increasing numbers of “early-bird” customers have been filing their completed self-assessment tax returns on April 6 – the date that marks the start of a new tax year.

Nearly 30,000 more customers filed their returns on April 6 this year than in 2018, according to HMRC, with 66,465 people filing on April 6 2022.

While many wait until nearer the annual filing deadline on January 31, for some it is an opportunity to avoid the last-minute rush while they have the relevant information to hand, the revenue body said.

Those who do file earlier may find they receive any overpaid tax refunds from the 2021/22 tax year sooner.

People can file their tax return online and it does not need to be finished in one go.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “You don’t need to wait for the January rush to send us your tax return.

“More and more people are getting theirs out of the way early – search ‘self assessment’ on gov.uk to get started.”

