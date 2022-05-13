Sage boss says sales resilient despite uncertain economic backdrop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sage boss says sales resilient despite uncertain economic backdrop

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 9.49am
The Sage Group’s organic total revenue grew 5% to £924 million (PA)
The boss of global software giant Sage Group has said the uncertain economic and geopolitical environment is not affecting sales as more small and mid-size businesses bought into its cloud services.

The group reported a “strong” performance in the six months to the end of March, with its organic total revenue growing by 5% to £924 million while like-for-like revenue grew by 8%.

Its cloud services drove the positive performance as revenues grew by 21% to £572 million, accounting for around a quarter of the group’s annual recurring revenue.

Sage said more small to medium sized businesses are using digital solutions to automate processes, gain better business insights and also to help them comply with new regulations.

It also reported improved sales to existing customers as the group’s renewal rate rose by 100%.

Despite significant cost inflation for businesses and consumers, the boss of the software provider said its customers remain resilient and he is not expecting sales to drop.

Chief executive Steve Hare said: “While we are mindful of increased macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, our customers remain confident and resilient.

“Our aim is to knock down barriers to their success, delivering solutions that make their lives easier, and we continue to make good progress against our strategic objectives.

“I am confident that our ambition to become the trusted network for small and mid-sized businesses will drive the success of Sage, as we focus on growing both revenue and earnings in absolute terms.”

Profits reached £184 million, beating analysts’ expectations of £180 million.

Sage also said it gained cash from selling its business in Switzerland and its South African payroll outsourcing business, as it completed its so-called disposal programme.

Shares in the company moved 1.4% higher in early trading on Friday.

