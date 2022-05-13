Princely sums paid for properties in streets with royal-related names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Princely sums paid for properties in streets with royal-related names

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 12.03am
A view of Queen Anne’s Gate in London, which has been identified by Savills as the most expensive street with a royal-related name (Fiona Hanson/PA)
A view of Queen Anne’s Gate in London, which has been identified by Savills as the most expensive street with a royal-related name (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The prestige of living in a street with a name which has royal associations can help to generate a princely sum for homeowners, research suggests.

Streets with names including words such as queen and crown often have homes worth higher than the average house price at £323,196, according to Savills.

The property firm carried out the analysis to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Savills’ analysis of regal street names found those which include the word royal demand the highest price tag (£425,345) followed by those which include the word queen (£350,288) and Tudor (£347,687).

However, some homes located in streets with royal associations typically sold for less than the average house price. Homes in streets containing the word monarch were typically priced at £287,865, for example.

Savills used Land Registry house sales data, which just covers England and Wales, for the research.

The most expensive road in the UK with a royal connection was found to be Queen Anne’s Gate in Westminster, London, where homes command an average price tag of £4.2 million. The street is not far from Buckingham Palace.

Away from London, the most expensive road was found to be Queens Drive in Oxshott in Surrey, where homes were priced at £1,929,032 on average.

Stephanie Thomson, research analyst at Savills, said: “A home on a royal-related street could be a wise investment for buyers.”

Here are the average selling prices for homes in streets containing the following royal-related words in 2020/21, according to Savills:

– Royal, £425,345

– Queen, £350,288

– Tudor, £347,687

– Crown, £326,949

– Bunting, £299,102

– Elizabeth, £290,158

– Windsor, £289,987

– Monarch, £287,865

– Jubilee, £272,565

Here are the top 15 most expensive streets with “royal connections” within London, according to Savills’ analysis, with the average house price (Savills looked at sales over the 20 years leading up to 2021 in order to include adequate house sales):

1. Queen Anne’s Gate, Westminster, £4,223,355

2. Royal Avenue, Kensington and Chelsea, £2,996,473

3. Crown Square, Southwark, £2,939,585

4. Queen’s Gate Mews, Kensington and Chelsea, £2,204,056

5. Queensdale Road, Kensington and Chelsea, £2,184,635

6. Queens Gate Place Mews, Kensington and Chelsea, £2,177,957

7. Queens Grove, Westminster, £2,123,417

8. Queensdale Place, Kensington and Chelsea, £1,910,476

9. Queensmere Road, Merton, £1,747,886

10. Queen Anne Street, Westminster, £1,607,356

11. Queen’s Gate, Kensington and Chelsea, £1,478,647

12. Queens Terrace, Westminster, £1,375,559

13. Elizabeth Street, Westminster, £1,331,690

14. Queen’s Gate Gardens, Kensington and Chelsea, £1,307,040

15. Queen Annes Grove, Ealing, £1,297,712

And here are the 15 most expensive streets with “royal connections” outside London, according to Savills, with the average house price (Savills looked at sales over the 20 years leading up to 2021 in order to include adequate house sales):

1. Queens Drive, Oxshott, Elmbridge, £1,929,032

2. Queens Hill Rise, Ascot, Windsor and Maidenhead, £1,542,826

3. Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, £1,120,235

4. Tudor Close, Cobham, Elmbridge, £1,075,550

5. Queensbury Gardens, Ascot, Windsor and Maidenhead, £989,500

6. Queens Acre, Windsor, Windsor and Maidenhead, £980,311

7. Royal Crescent, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, £895,541

8. Queen Square, Bath, Bath and North East Somerset, £871,660

9. Queen Annes Road, Windsor, Windsor and Maidenhead, £839,690

10. Tudor Close, Pulborough, Horsham, £806,403

11. Tudor Park, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, £804,600

12. Crown Lane, Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire, £784,925

13. Windsor End, Beaconsfield,  Buckinghamshire, £782,875

14. Elizabeth II Avenue, Berkhamsted, Dacorum, £750,080

15. Tudor Close, Banstead, Reigate and Banstead, £738,150

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier