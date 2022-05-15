Screwfix to open 80 stores with 800 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Screwfix to open 80 stores with 800 new jobs

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.04am
General view of a Screwfix store in Tamworth (Rui Vieira/PA)
General view of a Screwfix store in Tamworth (Rui Vieira/PA)

Home improvement business Screwfix is to create 800 retail jobs by January as part of plans to open 80 new shops across the UK and Ireland.

The retailer’s sales were boosted during the pandemic as locked-down Britons hired tradespeople to spruce up their properties and gardens.

Screwfix and B&Q owner Kingfisher enjoyed profits of more than £1 billion last year, as the DIY boom seen through the pandemic continued.

The chain will be recruiting sales assistants and management roles for its new stores as well as giving new recruits the chance to join its apprenticeship scheme, which currently trains 850 staff in areas including retail management and human resources.

The expansion will create vacancies in locations across the UK and Ireland such as Swanley and Brackley.

The boss of Screwfix said its expansion plans are responding to sustained demand from tradespeople who need tools.

While last month, the boss of Kingfisher said the post-pandemic shift to working from home would continue to fuel the DIY boom.

Screwfix chief executive John Mewett said: “We know how busy tradespeople are and how important it is to be able to find a Screwfix store close to site.

“In opening more stores across the UK and Ireland, we’re making Screwfix even more accessible to tradespeople, ensuring they can get their job done quickly, affordably and right first time.

“We’re also delighted to be having a positive impact on local communities, creating more than 800 jobs for local people.”

The expansion comes despite the company reporting a rare drop in sales at its Screwfix stores in the three months to the end of January, falling by 4.2% in that period.

But cost pressures have not hindered the retailer’s growth plans as it pushes ahead with expansion.

Screwfix opened 70 new shops in 2021, and the additions this year will take its total stores to 870.

In March, Screwfix announced it was increasing minimum staff pay by 5.4% to £9.70 an hour, coming into affect from April 1 and just above the new legal minimum wage of £9.50.

