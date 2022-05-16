Phones 4u begins court fight with networks after going into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Phones 4u begins court fight with networks after going into administration

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 6.47pm
(PA)
(PA)

Lawyers representing Phones 4u have begun a High Court fight with mobile network operators eight years after the company went into administration.

Phones 4u administrators have sued EE, Deutche TeleKom, Orange, Vodafone and Telefonica, and made allegations about an arrangement which infringes “prohibitions on anti-competitive arrangements”.

A barrister leading Phones 4u’s legal team on Monday told a judge about “evidence of unlawful collusion”.

Mobile network operators involved deny allegations made against them.

Mr Justice Roth is overseeing a High Court trial – due to end later this summer – in London.

“Three mobile network operators were supplying Phones 4u at the beginning of 2014,” barrister Kenneth MacLean QC, who is leading Phones 4u’s legal team, told Mr Justice Roth in a written case summary.

“By September all of them had pulled out, supposedly unilaterally, and Phones 4u had gone into administration.”

He added: “The more material has emerged … the more the evidence of unlawful collusion has deepened.”

Ewan McQuater QC, who is leading Vodafone’s legal team, told the judge in a written argument, that one “essential” issue was whether Vodafone colluded with other mobile network operators to withdraw from Phones 4u or to put Phones 4u out of business.

He said the answer was “no” and added: “… the claim faces overwhelming difficulties and is bound to fail.”

Detail of the litigation emerged last year when Court of Appeal judges considered legal issues in the case.

Three appeal judges outlined Phones 4u’s complaints in a ruling published in February 2021.

“Phones 4u was one of the two major retail intermediaries for mobile telephones in the UK,” appeal judges said in a ruling.

“It had agreements with each of the mobile network operators for the supply of connections to retail customers.

“Between January 2013 and September 2014, the agreements that Phones 4u had with O2 (the UK trading name of the Telefonica defendants), Vodafone and EE … either expired and were not renewed or were terminated by the relevant mobile network operator.

“Phones 4u alleges in these proceedings that these events resulted from exchanges or commitments between the defendants.

“The alleged arrangement (which is denied by the defendants) is said to infringe the prohibitions on anti-competitive arrangements under section 2 of the Competition Act 1998…

“Phones 4u seeks damages.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier