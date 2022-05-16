Average monthly rent ‘nearly £100 higher than a year ago’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average monthly rent ‘nearly £100 higher than a year ago’

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 12.03am
UK rental growth is being driven by high rental demand and limited supply, Zoopla said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rents are nearly £100 per month higher on average than a year ago, according to a property website.

The average UK monthly rent was £995 in the first quarter of this year, Zoopla said, up by 11% from £897 a year ago. Its index is based on new lets agreed.

Demand has surged back into city centre markets and the supply of properties for rent struggled to keep pace, the report said.

A new let agreed for an average rental property in London, meanwhile, will cost more than £20,000 in rent over the next 12 months.

In London, the average rent in March was £1,698.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “UK rental growth is being driven by high rental demand and limited supply, trends that are more pronounced in city centres.

“The surge of post-pandemic pent-up rental demand will normalise through quarter two and quarter three however, which means rental growth levels will start to ease.

“Affordability considerations will also start to put a limit on further rental growth although this may occur at different times depending on location.

“Rents are likely to continue rising for longer in areas which have the most constrained stock levels – currently London, Scotland and the South West.”

Gareth Atkins, managing director, lettings at Foxtons, said: “Steadily increasing demand, severely limited stock and a swift rise in rental prices are all compelling reasons to renew – and renters are responding.

“Through Foxtons’ renewals department, we have seen a 29% rise in renewals year-on-year versus 2021.

“Renters are also choosing longer tenancies to avoid a market in flux; our deal length for renewals has gone up 9% in 2022, reaching an average tenancy of 15.7 months.”

