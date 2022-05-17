Vodafone ahead of expectations but warns of inflation hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vodafone ahead of expectations but warns of inflation hit

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 9.03am
Shares in Vodafone dropped slightly on Tuesday morning (PA)
Shares in Vodafone dropped slightly on Tuesday morning (PA)

Vodafone slightly beat analyst expectations as it reported its annual results days after gaining a major investor from the Middle East.

The business said its revenue totalled 45.6 billion euros (£38.4 billion) over the year to the end of March. Experts had expected it to reach 45.4 billion euros (£38.2 billion).

It was down to growth in Europe and Africa, the business told shareholders on Tuesday.

“We delivered a good financial performance in the year with growth in revenues, profits and cash flows, in line with our medium-term financial ambitions,” chief executive Nick Read said.

Pre-tax profit rose from 4 billion euros (£3.37 billion) to 4.4 billion (£3.7 billion.

But worse is to come for the telecoms giant, which warned of a hit during the current financial year, not least because of soaring inflation.

“The current macroeconomic climate presents specific challenges, particularly inflation, and is likely to impact our financial performance in the year ahead,” the business said.

Mr Read added: “Whilst we are not immune to the macroeconomic challenges in Europe and Africa, we are positioned well to manage them and we expect to deliver a resilient financial performance in the year ahead.

“Our near-term operational and portfolio priorities remain unchanged from those communicated six months ago.

“We are focused on improving the commercial performance in Germany, actively pursuing opportunities with Vantage Towers and strengthening our market positions in Europe.”

By one measure – EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and leases) – Vodafone expects earnings to hit between 15 billion euros (£12.6 billion) and 15.5 billion (£13 billion) during this financial year.

Last year the number hit 15.2 billion (£12.8 billion).

Richard Flood, investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “Vodafone’s results are pretty solid, showing good financial progress over the year.

“With strong inflation around the world, it remains to be seen if the company can pass on the growing headwinds of energy and labour cost increases as consumer sentiment weakens, and whether its profit margins will come under pressure.”

Shares dipped 1.5% after markets opened in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier