Coca-Cola introduces attached caps to cut litter and boost recycling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Coca-Cola introduces attached caps to cut litter and boost recycling

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 10.11am
Coca-Cola is moving to attached caps across its entire drinks range in an effort to boost recycling and prevent litter (Coca-Cola/PA)
Coca-Cola is moving to attached caps across its entire drinks range in an effort to boost recycling and prevent litter (Coca-Cola/PA)

Coca-Cola is moving to attached caps across its entire drinks range in an effort to boost recycling and prevent litter.

The move by Coca-Cola Great Britain, which it said is a first for a major soft drinks company, aims to make it easier for consumers to recycle the entire package.

Consumers will start to see the change on 1.5 litre bottles of Fanta, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke in Scotland this month, with the switch set to be completed for all plastic bottles across the range of brands by early 2024.

The caps are often discarded and littered despite all of Coca-Cola’s bottles, including the caps, being 100% recyclable.

Coca-Cola Great Britain general manager Jon Woods said: “This is a small change that we hope will have a big impact, ensuring that when consumers recycle our bottles, no cap gets left behind.

“As the world’s biggest drinks company, we recognise that we have a leading role to play in pushing innovation and design to produce more high-quality recycled plastic which can be converted into new bottles.”

Adam Herriott, from waste reduction organisation Wrap, said: “This great move from Coca-Cola Great Britain supports the ongoing work with the UK Plastics Pact in trying to ensure that as much plastic packaging is captured and recycled as possible.

“In 2020, we saw the amount of plastic packaging being recycled increase from 44% to 52%. The small changes are what adds up to make a big difference and when it comes to recycling, the higher quality of the material the better.

“We look forward to seeing more innovations in this area”.

Resources and waste minister Jo Churchill said: “More businesses are finding innovative ways to tackle harmful plastic pollution and Coca-Cola’s new design will make it easier for people to recycle and help reduce litter.”

The move is the latest in a series of initiatives by brands and retailers under the UK Plastics Pact to reduce plastic waste and boost recycling.

However, a deposit return scheme – planned since 2018 – has been repeatedly delayed.

The Government pledged to bring in the provision in 2023 but a recent consultation indicated a scheme in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will not be up and running until late 2024 at the earliest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier