Royal Mint to launch Pride coin for 50th anniversary

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 12.03am
Pride UK 50th anniversary coin (Royal Mint/PA)
Pride UK 50th anniversary coin (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint has revealed a new 50p coin to mark the 50th anniversary of the UK Pride movement.

It said this will be the first time the UK’s LGBTQ+ community has been recognised on an official coin.

The new coin has been designed by east London artist and activist Dominique Holmes.

The design, which includes the historic Pride progression flag, is inscribed with Pride in London’s values of protest, visibility, unity, and equality in rainbows.

Asad Shaykh, director of marketing and communications at Pride in London, said: “It was a privilege to visit The Royal Mint as part of our partnership and see our coin being made.

“It humbles me greatly that the words that I coined for the brand … will be on an actual coin, opposite the Queen.

“This queer brown immigrant has come a long way, powered by hope, love and this city.”

The 50p coin will be available to buy this summer in a range of metals but will not enter general circulation, the Royal Mint said.

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “The 50th anniversary of Pride UK is a milestone celebration, and it is a privilege to mark 50 years of progress with this 50p coin.

“This is the first ever UK coin dedicated to Britain’s LGBTQ+ community, with colour printing technology capturing the spirit of Pride UK with its iconic rainbow colours.

“It was an honour to host representatives from Pride in London at The Royal Mint recently to strike their own coins as part of the launch and discuss with them our commitment to diversity and inclusion within the business and show how we are reinventing for the future.”

