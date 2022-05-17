Consumers cutting back on restaurants and fashion, but not travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consumers cutting back on restaurants and fashion, but not travel

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 12.04am
Some 69% of millennials have made lifestyle changes to deal with the crisis (Ben Birchall/PA)
Consumers are most likely to cut back on eating out and fashion as they adjust their spending to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, a survey has suggested.

However, fewer than half (46%) said they would cut back on holidays and travel, suggesting that cancelling trips already delayed by the pandemic is out of the question for many.

Just 21% plan to reduce spending on gym memberships.

More than two-thirds of consumers (69%) say they would try to save money on eating at restaurants or ordering takeaways, while 60% said they would reduce spending on clothing, according to research for Advertising Week Europe.

While the squeeze on living standards has caused two-thirds of respondents to adjust their lifestyle, the crisis has been most keenly felt by those older than millennials. Some 72% of 42 to 67 year olds say they have already started to make changes to how they spend.

Some 69% of millennials – those aged between 26 and 41 – have made lifestyle changes to deal with the crisis, decreasing to fewer than half (49%) of 18 to 25-year-olds.

Some 39% of all respondents reported their energy bills having increased by between 50% and 75%.

Advertising Week Europe president Ruth Mortimer said: “It is particularly notable that all generations have had to make significant lifestyle adjustments to deal with rising costs.

“For young people, it’s clearly not a simple case of reducing expenditure on coffee and avocados, despite what some may think.

“In a world where cost is becoming king, brands now have serious decisions to make about balancing affordability for consumers with other factors like product origin and sustainability.”

Lucid surveyed 2,000 respondents from across the UK.

