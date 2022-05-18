Burberry sees outlook weighed on by China Covid lockdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Burberry sees outlook weighed on by China Covid lockdowns

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 8.11am
Burberry has reported a jump in annual earnings as sales rebounded, but said its outlook for the year ahead depends on lockdowns and a recovery in spending across China.

The luxury fashion firm reported underlying operating profits of £523 million for the year to April 2, up from £396 million the previous year as like-for-like sales jumped 18%.

On a reported basis, pre-tax profits lifted 4% to £511 million.

But the group said comparable store sales growth slowed to 7% in its fourth quarter as Covid lockdowns in China, its biggest market, hit March trading.

The group said: “Our outlook is dependent on the impact of Covid-19 and rate of recovery in consumer spending in mainland China.

“While the current macro-economic environment creates some near-term uncertainty, we are actively managing the headwind from inflation.”

The group’s results showed that compared with two years ago before the pandemic struck, like-for-like sales were 6% higher thanks to restrictions lifting as economies emerged from the pandemic.

However, China trading has come under pressure in recent months as it has battled to contain a surge in cases of the virus.

Despite this, Burberry still saw comparable store sales jump 50% in mainland China over the full year.

New chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd, who took over at the helm last month after leaving Milan-based Gianni Versace, said: “The company has made great progress over the last five years to elevate the brand, product and customer experience into the luxury space.

“I look forward to setting out my plans for building on these strong foundations and accelerating growth at the interim results in November.”

