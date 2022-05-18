Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods raises prices as costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods raises prices as costs soar

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 9.25am Updated: May 18 2022, 12.21pm
Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods has said it is hiking prices in the face of rising costs (PA)
Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods has said it is hiking prices in the face of rising costs (PA)

Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods has said it is hiking prices in the face of soaring costs in the latest sign of mounting pressure on household food bills.

The group – which also owns brands such as Oxo cubes, Sharwoods and Ambrosia – said the Ukraine war was pushing up prices of many of its ingredients, including wheat and dairy, while fuel and energy costs are also rocketing.

The warning comes as official figures on Wednesday showed inflation hit a 40-year high of 9% in April – and it is expected to soar past 10% later in the year.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sparked further fears earlier this week, issuing an “apocalyptic” warning about rising food prices.

Premier Foods boss Alex Whitehouse said the group raised prices after seeing a “high single digits” increase in costs in its year to April and is expecting to ramp them up again as it braces for a further “low double-digit” rise in costs over the year ahead.

He said the rises would be spread across its brands, though it is also launching cost efficiency programmes to try and tackle surging inflation.

Mr Whitehouse said: “Food inflation is pretty significant and for some families that’s going to be really tough.”

He pledged the group would “work really hard to offset as much of the inflation pressures as we can and help people as best we can by trying to keep prices down”.

Details of the price hike plans follow results showing the group’s pre-tax profits jumped 16.4% to a higher than expected £102.6 million in the year to April 2.

Premier Foods said its Mr Kipling cake brand enjoyed its best year ever in 2021, helping the overall sweet treats category enjoy a 7% rise in revenues.

The firm announced a 20% rise in its shareholder dividend payout on the back of the bumper results, helping shares rise 6% in morning trading on Wednesday.

