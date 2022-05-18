Pub groups challenged by soaring costs while sales rebounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pub groups challenged by soaring costs while sales rebounds

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 1.01pm
Marston’s and Mitchells & Butlers have revealed rising sales amid cost rises (Marstons/PA)

Pub owners Marston’s and Mitchells & Butlers have cheered recovering sales after pandemic restrictions eased but cautioned over surging costs.

Wolverhampton-based group Marston’s said it swung back to a £25.6 million profit for the half year to April as customers returned to pubs in force.

However, chief executive Andrew Andrea has said the company is “navigating our way through cost increases”, which it has sought to offset through efficiencies and higher prices.

Mr Andrea told the PA news agency that the price of wine its pubs increased 8% earlier this month while food prices increased by 8% alongside the reintroduction of the 20% rate of VAT, having previously been reduced to 12.5%.

Andrew Andrea took over at the helm of Marston’s last year (Marston’s/PA)

Marston’s also confirmed that its brewing joint venture Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company is no longer expected to make a profit after being hit hard by rising commodity and electricity costs.

The group said that recent trading over the past six weeks has been “encouraging” despite inflationary pressures on customers.

Mr Andrea told PA that the company has not yet seen an impact to customer sentiment and expects the pub sector to remain resilient.

“It’s our job to get people back to pubs and at the moment that obviously means ensuring they get good value,” he said.

“People are returning and we’ve not seen the economic backdrop really change that.

“Historically, when there is pressure on households people still want to go out and socialise, but within their means, and pubs have always proven to do that well.”

Toby Carvery and Harvester owner Mitchells & Butlers said it is under pressure from cost headwinds (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Elsewhere, Harvester and All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) also said it has been “encouraged” by a recent rebound in sales.

The group, which also runs Toby Carvery, said like-for-like sales grew by 1% against pre-pandemic levels during the six months to April 9.

However, chief executive Phil Urban stressed that the “trading environment remains difficult” as the firm highlighted headwinds of around 11.5% for the current year.

“Cost headwinds present a significant challenge to the industry, particularly those costs related to utilities, wages and food,” he said.

“In light of this, our teams have refocused their efforts on driving further efficiency and productivity gains.”

Shares in both companies were slightly lower in early trading on Wednesday.

