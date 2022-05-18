New detached home registrations at 20-year high, says NHBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New detached home registrations at 20-year high, says NHBC

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 2.57pm
The National House Building Council said the number of new detached homes being registered increased to the highest level in nearly 20 years in the first quarter of 2022 (PA)
The number of new detached homes being registered increased to the highest level in nearly 20 years in the first quarter of this year, according to an industry body.

Some 16,090 registrations for detached homes were recorded in the first quarter of 2022 as housebuilders continued to respond to buyers looking for extra space to suit working from home, the National House Building Council (NHBC) said.

The figure is the highest since the second quarter of 2002 when 16,828 detached houses were registered.

Overall, the number of new homes being registered across the UK jumped by a quarter (25%) in the first three months of this year compared with a year earlier.

Homes are registered with the NHBC before being built so its figures are an indicator of the housing stock in the pipeline. The body has a 70% to 80% share of the UK warranty market.

Some 45,991 new homes were registered to be built in the first quarter of 2022, the NHBC said.

It said private sector registrations were a key driver of growth, with gains also being made in the number of properties being built for the rental sector.

The number of new home completions fell by 4% compared with the first quarter of 2021, with some disruption caused by materials shortages and supply chain challenges, the NHBC said.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “We have seen a strong start to the year with a 25% uplift in new home registrations in the quarter, reflecting a reasonably buoyant new-build market and strong forward sales.

“Material and labour supply shortages continue to be a challenge, but this is now being managed by housebuilders as ‘the new normal’.

“Inflationary pressures and the strain on household budgets may yet impact market activity, with this likely to be dampened by continued strong demand in both private sale and rental sectors.”

