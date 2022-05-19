Markets slump on poor showing for retailers after Wall Street fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Markets slump on poor showing for retailers after Wall Street fall

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 5.33pm
Retailers saw shares drop on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)
European markets were sharply lower on Thursday on the back of a dreadful session for retail stocks.

Sentiment in the sector slid after a profit warning by US retail giant Target on Wednesday led to the worst day for the S&P 500 since June 2020.

The US markets also opened marginally lower on Thursday as traders continued to worry about consumer spending levels.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC, said: “It’s been a sea of red for European markets today, with the consumer staples sector leading the fallers on the FTSE 100.

“A lot of today’s pain is being felt by UK retailers after the downgrades this week by US retail giants Target and Walmart, while today US department store Kohl’s followed suit by warning of the effects of higher costs on their margins, and their profits.

“This has seen the likes of Tesco come under the most pressure, along with Kingfisher, with losses for the likes of Next, Marks & Spencer and JD Sports.”

Royal Mail
Royal Mail plunged lower after it cautioned over possible further price hikes (PA)

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 135.35 points, or 1.82%, at 7,302.74 points.

Early weakness in the Asian markets also contributed to weak sentiment in continental Europe.

The German Dax decreased by 0.9% by the end of the session, while the French Cac fell 1.26%.

Meanwhile, sterling made progress during a poor session for the US dollar.

The pound increased by 0.1% against the dollar to 1.250, and increased 0.15% against the euro to 1.181.

In company news, Royal Mail plunged lower after it cautioned over possible further price hikes and revealed plans to ramp up cost-cutting as it looks to tackle soaring inflation pressures.

The delivery giant said it was facing “significant headwinds” from higher wage demands, surging energy and fuel costs.

Shares fell by 42.4p to 300p after it said it would have go further with cost savings as a result.

Elsewhere, Homeserve climbed after it agreed a £4.1 billion takeover by a Canadian investment group.

Brookfield Asset Management will pay £12 a share for HomeServe, which is one of the largest home emergency firms in the UK and also has growing international operations.

Shares closed 107p higher at 1,160p as a result.

Restructuring firm Begbies Traynor leapt in value after it told shareholders its figures for the latest financial year will be “comfortably ahead of market expectations”.

Shares in the business lifted by 11.4p to 136.4p after it said revenues for the past year will increase by 30%.

Fever-Tree shares moved higher after it cheered a “solid” start to the year as sales through bars and restaurants bounce back from the pandemic.

The company moved 21p higher to 1,544p on Thursday.

The price of oil rebounded slightly after the US markets, having sank as a result of the significant sell-off.

Brent crude increased by 1% to 110.2 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Dechra Pharma, up 136p at 3,400p, Fresnillo, up 26.6p at 774.2p, Endeavour, up 58p at 1,817p, Aveva, up 62p at 2,135p, and Ocado, up 15.2p at 743.

The biggest fallers of the day were Royal Mail, down 42.4p at 300p, 3i Group, down 146p at 1,178p, DCC, down 384p at 5,666p, Bunzl, down 152p at 2,767p, and Diageo, down 191p at 3,570p.

