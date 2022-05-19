Consumer confidence at lowest point since records began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consumer confidence at lowest point since records began

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.03am
Shoppers in Princes Street, Edinburgh (PA)
Consumer confidence is now weaker than at its lowest point during the global banking crisis or the Covid shutdown as cost of living pressures escalate, according to a long-running survey.

GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index fell two points to minus 40 in May, its lowest score since records began in 1974.

It comes as UK unemployment hits a 50-year low with vacancies outnumbering job seekers for the first time, and inflation peaking at a 40-year high driven by soaring food and fuel bills.

Pessimism is starkest in relation to the general economy, with consumer confidence falling to minus 63 looking back over the past year and minus 56 for the 12 months.

The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, has now fallen for six months to minus 35, reflecting the latest “dismal” set of retail sales figures, GfK said.

Confidence in personal finances over the past 12 months fell three points to minus 22 – 18 points worse than this time last year.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “May’s result is one point lower than the previous record set in July 2008 when the headline score plunged to minus 39.

“This means consumer confidence is now weaker than in the darkest days of the global banking crisis, the impact of Brexit on the economy, or the Covid shutdown.

“The outlook for consumer confidence is gloomy, and nothing on the economic horizon shows a reason for optimism any time soon.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets at KPMG, said: “The cost-of-living squeeze is, of course, feeling tighter for some consumers than others. Among those we’ve surveyed, one third of consumers that started 2022 with savings are dipping into them to help meet their monthly essential costs.

“But two-thirds of consumers with savings still plan to spend some on the things that they want in 2022. It’s looking vital for the high street that in the coming months this group remain willing and able to spend.”

