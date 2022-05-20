Consultancy Next Fifteen agrees deal for M&C after it rejected separate offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Consultancy Next Fifteen agrees deal for M&C after it rejected separate offer

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 8.22am
The combined companies will have around 6,000 employees (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The combined companies will have around 6,000 employees (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Consultancy business Next Fifteen Communications has swooped on M&C Saatchi in a £310 million deal, after the advertising agency rejected an offer from entrepreneur Vin Murria.

The companies’ boards said that they had agreed the takeover at 247.2p per M&C share.

The price will be paid by handing shares in NFC to M&C investors.

It is a major increase from Ms Murria’s sweetened bid earlier this week.

The computer scientist founded and built Advanced Computer Software into a company with 2,400 employees.

Earlier this week the board of M&C rejected Ms Murria’s £254 million bid for the firm, calling it “derisory” and accusing her of “undervaluing” the agency.

The NFC offer has now been accepted by the board, though it remains to see if shareholders will vote for it, and whether Ms Murria could make another bid.

“The M&C Saatchi independent directors are pleased to unanimously recommend this alternative, more attractive offer which we are confident is in the best interests of M&C Saatchi Shareholders and M&C Saatchi’s other key stakeholders,” said M&C Saatchi chairman Gareth Davis.

The M&C Saatchi board has accepted the deal, but so too has the company’s executive committee.

The 18-person committee met with NFC and unanimously supported the bid, the companies said.

The agency’s chief executive, Moray MacLennan, said: “This merger will be a powerful accelerator for M&C Saatchi.

“Through connecting with Next Fifteen capabilities and companies, our ability to deliver meaningful change for existing and new clients will be deepened and broadened, turbo charging our next phase of growth.”

NFC has around 3,600 staff in its group of communications, marketing and technology agencies.

“With the acquisition its staff would rise to around 6,000.

It counts some of the biggest companies in the world, including Google, Amazon and Facebook among its customers.

NFC has made several acquisitions over recent years.

Its chief executive Tim Dyson said: “This is an exciting opportunity to bring together two highly complementary businesses creating a truly global and diversified group with exceptional capabilities, clients and talent.

“Bringing M&C Saatchi into the Next Fifteen group provides us with a step change in our scale and global reach, and an enhanced ability to offer digitally driven solutions to growth-minded organisations.

“M&C Saatchi is synonymous with creativity and strategy, whereas Next Fifteen has built a reputation around its technology and data-driven offering.”

