81% of children worry about family not having enough money, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

81% of children worry about family not having enough money, research finds

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 10.51am
Research found 81% of children worry about their family not having enough money (PA)
Research found 81% of children worry about their family not having enough money (PA)

Around four in five (81%) children worry about their family not having enough money, a survey has found.

The research, commissioned by children’s debit card and financial education app GoHenry, also found nearly one in five (17%) youngsters worry a lot about their family having insufficient funds.

Some 2,000 young people aged six to their late teens were surveyed, along with 2,000 adults.

As the cost of living surges, parents appear to be in tune with their children’s concerns.

Just over four-fifths (82%) of parents believe their child worries about their family not having enough money, with 13% saying their child worries a lot.

Two-fifths (41%) of children believe they are better at saving money than their parents – and a quarter (25%) of parents agree.

Nearly half (48%) of 10-year-olds surveyed think they are better at saving money than their parents.

Louise Hill, co-founder of GoHenry, said: “While it can be a daunting subject to approach with kids, the current crisis provides a good opportunity to start conversations around money at home.

“Rather than shielding kids from financial issues, get them involved with small day-to-day decisions like checking receipts after your food shop or shopping around for better deals.

“The more you can teach your kids about money and help them to understand the wider cost of living situation, the less worried and more future-proof they will be.”

GoHenry offers in-app, gamified money lessons called money missions to help children improve their financial literacy, including basics for children as young as six and more advanced topics for children aged 12-plus.

Here are the percentages of children who said they worry about their family not having enough money, ranked from those who are most to the least likely to worry, according to the survey for GoHenry: 

1. East of England, 88%.

2. London, 84%.

=3. East Midlands, 83%.

=3. Northern Ireland, 83%.

=3. South East, 83%.

=6. West Midlands: 80%.

=6. North East: 80%.

=6. North West: 80%.

9. Wales, 79%.

10. South West: 78%.

11. Scotland: 75%.

12. Yorkshire and the Humber, 74%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier